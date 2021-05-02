Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

