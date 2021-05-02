GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1,042.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $345,460.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,812.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.91 or 0.05218724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $983.59 or 0.01731274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00476031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.87 or 0.00723197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.10 or 0.00582792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00435664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

