Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $24.91 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

