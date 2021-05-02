GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.