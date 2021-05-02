Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.97 Million

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $25.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.66 million to $26.14 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $21.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $107.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $114.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $135.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

