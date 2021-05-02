Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,557. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

