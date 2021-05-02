Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.15 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.