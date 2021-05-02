Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $10.06 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

