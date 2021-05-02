Gnosis Trading Up 30% Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $225.74 or 0.00396029 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $339.64 million and $1.90 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

