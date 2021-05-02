GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $809,050.05 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $809,050.05 and approximately $4,317.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

