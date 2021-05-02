GoByte Price Tops $0.0811 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $776,432.89 and $6,678.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

