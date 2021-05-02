GoldenPyrex Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $31.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01113822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00729510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.28 or 1.00033620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

