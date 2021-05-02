GoldFund Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $355,364.48 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006855 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.