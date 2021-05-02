Golem Achieves Market Cap of $459.41 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $459.41 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

