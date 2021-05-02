GoNetwork Price Down 22.7% This Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $376,327.46 and $17,192.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,237.97 or 1.00025055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00218981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

