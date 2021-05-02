Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches Market Cap of $29.59 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.86 or 0.00029639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $29.59 million and $3.76 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

