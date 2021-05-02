Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.64 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

