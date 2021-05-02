Gourmet Galaxy Hits Market Cap of $7.29 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003889 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $1.59 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

