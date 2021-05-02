Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.43 ($28.74).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GYC shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.91 and a 200-day moving average of €20.83. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

