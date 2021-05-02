Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenrose Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 7.01% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ GNRS opened at $9.99 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

