Grid+ (GRID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Grid+ has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $68,424.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

