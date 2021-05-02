Growth DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $28,257.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $28,257.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $26.70 or 0.00047204 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 660,778 coins and its circulating supply is 339,203 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

