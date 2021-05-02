GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 722,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GSAH opened at $10.33 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

