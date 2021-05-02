Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

