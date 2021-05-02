Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

NYSE GBAB opened at $23.75 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

