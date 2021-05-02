Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 32.4% in April

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GHLD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 46,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $454.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.78 million. Research analysts predict that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

