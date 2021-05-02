Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $21.14 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $21.14 million and $119,241.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00476111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,744,199 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

