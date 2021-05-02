Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 2,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,287. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

