GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 10,895 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 146.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

