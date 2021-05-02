GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 387.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

M&T Bank stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

