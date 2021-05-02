GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,184,000 after buying an additional 743,797 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,048,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 266,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

