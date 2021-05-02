HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

