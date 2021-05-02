Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.32 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $480,563.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

