Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 27,931 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 276.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.