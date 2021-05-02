Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Capitalization of $260.75 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $260.75 million and $1.23 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,135.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.79 or 0.05197880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.89 or 0.01726831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00471660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.28 or 0.00709182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.00583129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.00425366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 377,975,412 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.