HAPI (HAPI) Trading Up 72.2% This Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. HAPI has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $3.14 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $139.78 or 0.00242284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

