HARD Protocol Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.90 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00278649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.01111090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00721211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.99 or 0.99971846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.