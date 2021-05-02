Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.