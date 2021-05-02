Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,952 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,454.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.