Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 5,710 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4,078.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

