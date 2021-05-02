Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

