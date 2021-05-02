Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 975.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

ZS opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

