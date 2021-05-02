Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $2.37 Million in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.24% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRKN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRKN stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

