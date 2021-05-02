Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $2.80 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

