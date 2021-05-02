Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.