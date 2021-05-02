Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

