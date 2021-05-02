Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 4,119 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 590.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

