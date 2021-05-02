Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 9,970 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7,553.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

