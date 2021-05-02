Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.05 million, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

