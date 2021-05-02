Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3,939.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.